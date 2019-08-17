Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cut Holding by $4.35 Million; As Qad (QADA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Trimmed Holding

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 127,525 shares traded or 119.98% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 167,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 4.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.63M, down from 5.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 2.99M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.79M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 104,584 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $90.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 111,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 56,526 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com accumulated 0.06% or 14,716 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.01% or 255,072 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc reported 1.51 million shares. 123,400 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Strs Ohio holds 75,171 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 78,437 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 79 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 56,000 shares.