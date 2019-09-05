Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Value Declined While Horrell Capital Management Increased Its Position; As At & T Corp. (T) Stock Price Rose, Salem Capital Management Boosted by $711,016 Its Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 3.65M shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 1.89 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Perigon Wealth Llc invested in 0.14% or 19,828 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Incorporated holds 5.04M shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Com holds 0.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 115,886 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 4,512 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stock Yards Retail Bank reported 515,815 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,371 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 491,771 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Griffin Asset reported 198,673 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 66.33M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited accumulated 0.47% or 33,422 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares to 35,200 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,000 shares, and cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Company invested in 16,103 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co holds 21,115 shares. 25,840 were accumulated by High Pointe Cap Mgmt Lc. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 24,422 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.84 million shares stake. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 15,923 shares. Covington Management has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.61 million shares stake. Korea Invest Corp invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Management Lc has 0.58% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Whittier invested in 0% or 1,009 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 53,132 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.