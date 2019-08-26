Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position Has Upped by Horrell Capital Management Inc; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 3.66 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 8.07M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.65M, up from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 3.66M shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares to 289,764 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,910 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Loews Corporation invested in 6.46% or 73.12M shares. Moreover, Foundation Resources Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 141,258 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 51,475 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 64,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). First Republic Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Incorporated Or invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 116,301 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Massachusetts-based American Rech & Mngmt has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Moreover, American Group has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 48,946 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 855,837 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Nomura Asset Limited reported 87,309 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6.07 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Com has 129,068 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr, New York-based fund reported 16,236 shares. 44.59 million were accumulated by Dodge & Cox. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.11% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 18,400 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Llc has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 469,742 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 75 shares. 106,144 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 56,712 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,190 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% or 13.07M shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehi Car Service by 90,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,709 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).