Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.16 Million as Shares Declined; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Kazazian Asset Management Upped Stake by $1.80 Million

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 2.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 159,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.98M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 932,378 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 243,731 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $192.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Industrial Realty In (NYSE:REXR) by 35,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,012 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp by 69,650 shares to 14,837 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 63,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,112 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).