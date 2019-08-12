Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Its Position by $1.34 Million as Stock Price Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Its Stake by $1.26 Million

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 64.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 51,700 shares as the company's stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 29,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 80,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.02 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.78 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 16,000 shares to 20,248 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares to 94,440 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).