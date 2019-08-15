Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Boosted Its Stake; Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Valuation Declined While Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $1.59 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 659.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 16,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 18,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, up from 2,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 3.62M shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 339,671 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares to 80,139 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 2,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.98M for 12.32 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 12,540 shares to 1,556 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).