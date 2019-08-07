Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Eagle Asset Management Boosted Its Huntsman (HUN) Stake by $3.92 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 178,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.52 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 2.97M shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 3.86 million shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc invested in 2.40 million shares. Da Davidson & holds 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 10,331 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 93,022 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 39,009 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Brandywine Invest holds 0.32% or 2.04 million shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 76 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 94,121 shares. Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 1.26M shares. 86,644 are owned by First Manhattan Communications. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 33,211 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11,557 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.54% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.05% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdi by 76,257 shares to 993,118 shares, valued at $84.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,724 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

