Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 27 2.04 N/A 1.61 15.95 Infinera Corporation 4 0.50 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Juniper Networks Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Juniper Networks Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.5% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk & Volatility

Juniper Networks Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Infinera Corporation has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Juniper Networks Inc. are 2.5 and 2.4. Competitively, Infinera Corporation has 1.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Juniper Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Juniper Networks Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Infinera Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Juniper Networks Inc. has an average target price of $24, and a -11.34% downside potential. Infinera Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $6.6 consensus target price and a 119.27% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Infinera Corporation looks more robust than Juniper Networks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Juniper Networks Inc. and Infinera Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 80.6%. Juniper Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Infinera Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -3.6% -6.85% -3.82% -11.71% -3.89% -4.46% Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. was less bearish than Infinera Corporation.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Infinera Corporation.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.