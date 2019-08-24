Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Both Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.79 N/A 1.61 16.76 Digi International Inc. 13 1.42 N/A 0.44 29.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Juniper Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc. Digi International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Juniper Networks Inc. is presently more affordable than Digi International Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Juniper Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Juniper Networks Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Digi International Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Juniper Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Digi International Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Juniper Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Juniper Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Juniper Networks Inc.’s upside potential is 10.49% at a $25.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Juniper Networks Inc. and Digi International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 85.4%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Digi International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Digi International Inc.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats Digi International Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.