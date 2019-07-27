Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 27 2.06 N/A 1.61 15.95 CalAmp Corp. 13 1.08 N/A 0.71 19.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Juniper Networks Inc. and CalAmp Corp. CalAmp Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Juniper Networks Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.5% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Juniper Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. From a competition point of view, CalAmp Corp. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Juniper Networks Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival CalAmp Corp. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. CalAmp Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Juniper Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Juniper Networks Inc. and CalAmp Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

Juniper Networks Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -6.30%. CalAmp Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 consensus price target and a 50.39% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CalAmp Corp. is looking more favorable than Juniper Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Juniper Networks Inc. and CalAmp Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 82%. Juniper Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 3.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -3.6% -6.85% -3.82% -11.71% -3.89% -4.46% CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. had bearish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Juniper Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.