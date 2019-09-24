Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Galapagos NV (GLPG) Had 5 Bulls

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.51% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. JNPR’s profit would be $114.02M giving it 18.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Juniper Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 2.97M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award

Among 5 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV has $20900 highest and $130 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is 9.23% above currents $158.02 stock price. Galapagos NV had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) on Monday, July 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 9 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29. See Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $209.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $121.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Reinitiate

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $136 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $158.02. About 99,626 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 55.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 12/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS – ISABELA PHASE 3 PROGRAM WITH GLPG1690 INTENDED TO SUPPORT NDA AND MARKET AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION SUBMISSIONS IN USA AND EU; 23/03/2018 – Publication of the annual report and invitation to the annual shareholders’ meeting; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – GALAPAGOS EXPECTS AN OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN €220 AND €240 MILLION IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS EUR 32.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS SEES FY OPER CASH FLOW EU220M TO EU240M; 20/05/2018 – GLPG1690 results in IPF published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and presented at ATS; 05/03/2018 VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS & MORPHOSYS BEGIN IGUANA PHASE 2 FOR MOR106 IN AD; 24/04/2018 – Galapagos reports initiation of FALCON clinical trial in cystic fibrosis

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.91 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

More notable recent Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Galapagos NV (GLPG) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Invitation to the special and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Galapagos – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead & Galapagos Close Research & Development Agreement – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Galapagos NV (GLPG) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Needham turns bullish on Juniper; JNPR +3.5% – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Becomes Official Networking Partner of Aston Martin – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper paying $11.7M SEC settlement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Be Disappointed With Their 25% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street ends flat as mixed economic data fuels caution – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.