Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Comparison side by side

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 27 2.00 N/A 1.61 15.95 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 14 1.61 N/A 0.84 17.25

Demonstrates Juniper Networks Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Pointer Telocation Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Juniper Networks Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Juniper Networks Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pointer Telocation Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.5% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 10.8% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Juniper Networks Inc.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pointer Telocation Ltd. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Juniper Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Pointer Telocation Ltd. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Juniper Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Juniper Networks Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Juniper Networks Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -5.55%. Pointer Telocation Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 consensus target price and a 31.67% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pointer Telocation Ltd. is looking more favorable than Juniper Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.7% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares and 51.9% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -3.6% -6.85% -3.82% -11.71% -3.89% -4.46% Pointer Telocation Ltd. -5.36% -6.21% 13.2% 15.46% 8.54% 19.26%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. has -4.46% weaker performance while Pointer Telocation Ltd. has 19.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.