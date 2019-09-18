Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Comparison side by side

Since Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.86 N/A 1.61 16.76 CalAmp Corp. 12 1.05 N/A 0.03 338.18

Demonstrates Juniper Networks Inc. and CalAmp Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CalAmp Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Juniper Networks Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Juniper Networks Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, CalAmp Corp.’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Juniper Networks Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival CalAmp Corp. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Juniper Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Juniper Networks Inc. and CalAmp Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

Juniper Networks Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 12.64%. Competitively CalAmp Corp. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 33.93%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CalAmp Corp. seems more appealing than Juniper Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. has 0.41% stronger performance while CalAmp Corp. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats CalAmp Corp.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.