Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Sempra Energy (SRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Sempra Energy (SRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 243 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 214 sold and decreased positions in Sempra Energy. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 240.84 million shares, down from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sempra Energy in top ten equity positions decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 178 Increased: 178 New Position: 65.

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.51% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. JNPR’s profit would be $114.11M giving it 18.84 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Juniper Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 2.42 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.48. About 1.25M shares traded. Sempra Energy (SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.67 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 20.81 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 10.38% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy for 555,194 shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owns 901,198 shares or 8.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zimmer Partners Lp has 8.79% invested in the company for 6.05 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 6.74% in the stock. Reaves W H & Co Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.13 million shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12 million for 25.62 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Juniper Networks, Inc. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Communication reported 0.02% stake. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 0% or 1,198 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 1.41 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 807,930 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 207,946 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Edgestream Prtn Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 166,679 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 25,200 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 105,410 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,000 were reported by Numerixs Technology Inc. Metropolitan Life Com owns 51,919 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 806,792 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1.77 million shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.61% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 2.99M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Principal Gp Incorporated Inc invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Needham turns bullish on Juniper; JNPR +3.5% – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Releases 2019 State of Network Automation Report – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper paying $11.7M SEC settlement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Juniper Networks (Mist Systems) Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Be Disappointed With Their 25% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27’s average target is 8.56% above currents $24.87 stock price. Juniper Networks had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.