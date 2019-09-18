Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Avista (AVA)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.51% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. JNPR’s profit would be $114.12M giving it 18.25 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Juniper Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 2.25 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Avista Corp (AVA) investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 115 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 74 reduced and sold their holdings in Avista Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 50.11 million shares, up from 47.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Avista Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 50 Increased: 78 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold Juniper Networks, Inc. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has 15.27 million shares. Sei Invs reported 316,083 shares stake. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pnc Fincl Ser Group reported 38,028 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 6.71M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.76% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 667,494 shares. 297,866 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 2.21M shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital has 0.33% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Fil has 7.24 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 216 are held by Advisory Ltd Liability. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 255,942 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs reported 1.53M shares stake.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.33 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 17.13 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Among 2 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27’s average target is 12.08% above currents $24.09 stock price. Juniper Networks had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. AVA’s profit will be $13.22M for 59.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation for 208,500 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc owns 279,209 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 1.48% invested in the company for 376,400 shares. The Rhode Island-based Richard C. Young & Co. Ltd. has invested 1.3% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 27,455 shares.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

