Juniper Networks Com (JNPR) Holder Churchill Management Trimmed Holding by $520,572 as Market Value Declined; Buckingham Capital Management Has Raised Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc Com (JNPR) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 20,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 531,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07 million, down from 551,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 2.91 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 20,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 136,072 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 115,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 2.67M shares traded or 101.08% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 38,751 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 18,400 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 1.07 million shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 16,190 shares. 86,213 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 855,837 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 233,434 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Citigroup reported 317,331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1.19M shares. Strs Ohio holds 75,171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 29,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 19,639 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 94,164 shares.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.17 million for 15.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,417 shares to 62,444 shares, valued at $9.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 34,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 28,500 shares stake. Sageworth Tru holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 241 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 200 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 552,600 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 15,106 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 75,065 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). New England Research & Mgmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 219,300 were accumulated by Beaconlight Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio holds 39,300 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 6.51 million shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bankshares Division holds 341,032 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swift Transportation Ho by 34,442 shares to 272,278 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,768 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.