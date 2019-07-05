Juncture Wealth Strategies Trimmed Its Holding in Southern Co (SO) as Share Value Rose; Jbf Capital Holding in Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Upped as Stock Declined

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 157,759 shares traded or 55.58% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.67 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 703,539 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 21,551 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Smith Asset Grp Incorporated LP reported 51,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 2.39M shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Pnc Fincl Ser Gp stated it has 62 shares. State Street holds 43,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Company holds 1.08M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 565,497 shares. Punch & Assocs Inv Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 3.25 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 45,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. The insider Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. Another trade for 90,942 shares valued at $4.42 million was made by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 was made by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 60,715 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru owns 7,135 shares. Cordasco Financial owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.24% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Parsons Capital Management Ri invested in 0.16% or 29,013 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 182,436 shares. Golub Ltd Liability Company owns 7,520 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.12% or 6,358 shares. Strategic Advsr owns 5,807 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 174,980 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Argent Trust Commerce has 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 41,138 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $732.70M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.