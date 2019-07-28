Juncture Wealth Strategies Stake in Southern Co (SO) Lowered by $828,138 as Stock Value Rose; Qci Asset Management Cut Its Position in Corning (GLW) by $3.01 Million

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.28M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 91,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47 million, down from 437,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 5.92M shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. 35,701 shares were sold by Morse David L, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. The insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 was bought by Clark Henry A III.

