Juncture Wealth Strategies Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Its Position by $3.75 Million

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 268,974 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 538,277 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Prudential has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 500,952 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 11,722 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,213 shares. Element Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 29,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 20,393 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 208 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co holds 2,899 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Com invested in 53,837 shares. 19,016 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 14,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 38,500 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Company has invested 0.25% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mgmt Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,777 shares. Moreover, Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 4.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 1.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 1.45 million shares or 1.54% of the stock. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 292 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,864 shares. Consulate holds 0.15% or 187 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ithaka Group Inc Lc holds 7.24% or 25,520 shares. Hills Bankshares And Company holds 874 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Smith Moore & holds 1,170 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt reported 824 shares. Cibc Ww has 117,184 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,454 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.