Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) as Stock Price Rose; Hamel Associates Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $528,880 as Valuation Rose

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 1.75 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42M on Wednesday, February 6. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Group Ltd Liability reported 587,450 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated reported 26,915 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Missouri-based Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Moore & accumulated 0.2% or 16,226 shares. Grimes & reported 10,223 shares stake. M Securities invested 0.25% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 538,967 shares. Boston Private Wealth invested in 25,924 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Bank Usa reported 4,379 shares. St Germain D J Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,955 shares. St Johns Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,378 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group invested in 0.12% or 6,026 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 14,365 shares.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $748.95 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Share Price Is Up 48% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple On Today’s Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 4.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,990 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 300,533 shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 30,473 shares. American Savings Bank stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Company, California-based fund reported 4,536 shares. Perkins Coie Com has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,490 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 282,495 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.57% or 150,462 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Com reported 1.55% stake. Moreover, Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 91,535 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com reported 54,968 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Lp owns 4,336 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares to 35,952 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 6,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,540 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).