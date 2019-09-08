Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $828,138; Valuation Rose; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Bridger Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.38 Million

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 36,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 622,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.17M, down from 658,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 541,847 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 13.56 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Savings Bank invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Financial Corp In reported 3,786 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 4,687 shares. Eagle Asset holds 83,537 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 60,933 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 14,843 shares. Leavell Investment Management accumulated 126,537 shares. Wills Finance Group Inc reported 1.6% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Horizon Invs Lc owns 30,644 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conning has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 19,214 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Llc holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 3,812 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 2,983 shares. 39,280 were accumulated by Tuttle Tactical.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,806 are held by Daiwa Secs Group Inc. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Lc holds 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 3,060 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 20,043 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp has invested 0.13% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.02% or 9,650 shares. Lpl Limited Co accumulated 4,372 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 3,720 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 36,294 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 92,522 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 46,557 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 30,137 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 6,118 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Pnc Service Inc has 8,771 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).