Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Lowered Southern Co (SO) Holding by $828,138; Stock Value Rose; Patten & Patten Lowered Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 4.50 million shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 14,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 166,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 180,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 40.38 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,675 shares to 18,376 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

