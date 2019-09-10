Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Lowered Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $306,640; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.11 Million; Share Value Declined

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.09. About 86,352 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.28. About 1.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.95M for 35.83 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 35,999 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 4,455 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 59,318 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 25,200 shares. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability reported 5.48% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 35,352 were reported by Foundry Partners Limited Liability. Natixis stated it has 0.09% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Juncture Wealth Strategies owns 11,038 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 228,653 are owned by Goldman Sachs. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 1,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 1.23% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 98,388 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The New York-based Braun Stacey Associates has invested 1.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs stated it has 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T holds 0.79% or 24,712 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corp reported 4,526 shares. Winslow Management owns 664,836 shares or 6.41% of their US portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel holds 3.03% or 3,308 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 802 shares. Dupont Management Corp has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Ltd Llc has 249,106 shares. Dana Investment Inc accumulated 0.67% or 7,957 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 7,545 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Discovery Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 12,180 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 144,904 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 482 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,118 shares. 980 were accumulated by Cornerstone.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.98 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.