Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Position in Southern Co (SO) by $828,138; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding Has Lifted by Okumus Fund Management Ltd

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 5.07 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 4.87 million shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has 616,487 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 35,294 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 19,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 452,096 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 173,862 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 200,203 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 126 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc accumulated 0.02% or 33,207 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt accumulated 328,907 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 15,563 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Saba Cap Lp holds 0.06% or 114,953 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 2,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 765,221 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit First Filed by the Firm â€“ RLGY – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,530 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 19,556 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.25% or 17,936 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 6,478 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.21% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Blb&B Advisors Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 104,513 shares. 623,417 are owned by Asset Management One. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 6,788 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Assoc, California-based fund reported 6,890 shares. Comm Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 538,967 shares. Lincoln National Corp stated it has 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 167 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Co.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.