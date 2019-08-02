Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $828,138 as Share Price Rose; Copper Rock Capital Partners Maintains Holding in Electronic Arts (EA)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.35. About 1.35 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 2.02M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.16% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 659 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 190,261 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 210 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 17.68 million shares stake. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has 0.24% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3.40 million shares. Washington Trust National Bank has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Blackrock invested in 20.14 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 6,300 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 65,389 shares. 2,120 were accumulated by Manchester Lc.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 49,811 shares to 784,420 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 14,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,382 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of stock or 33,000 shares. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6.