Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 25.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock rose 3.85%. The Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc holds 11,038 shares with $892,000 value, down from 14,871 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $3.31B valuation. The stock increased 8.19% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 1.07M shares traded or 166.14% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

Among 2 analysts covering New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New York Mortgage Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.75 target in Friday, February 22 report. See New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) latest ratings:

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management, Maine-based fund reported 242,350 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.01% stake. Shelton stated it has 84 shares. Tompkins invested in 0.01% or 4,800 shares. 195,918 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,936 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Co reported 1.88M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 286,299 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Federated Investors Pa invested in 649,342 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 43,657 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Incorporated has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 1.12 million shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 20,393 shares. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Axiom Int Limited Liability Company De holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 38,458 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc reported 105,836 shares stake. Timpani Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.32% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 34,105 shares. Pitcairn Commerce holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,843 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 4,046 shares. 3,631 are held by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management invested in 0.95% or 100,375 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 147,971 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 98,388 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 157,491 shares stake. Element Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 11,191 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.04% or 520 shares. 307 were accumulated by Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.96 million for 39.48 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.