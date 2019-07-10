Juncture Wealth Strategies Decreased Its Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $306,640; Parkwood Cut Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake by $836,190

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,243 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 43,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 76,982 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 58,994 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 2,744 shares to 21,649 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt Ser has 0.32% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Paradigm Management New York stated it has 2.88% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Invesco Ltd invested in 433,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 6,235 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,203 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 27,369 shares. Martin & Tn invested in 55,354 shares. Tygh Cap Management holds 0.82% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 57,458 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 3.48% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,383 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 29,000 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 46.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. 750 shares were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S, worth $59,155. Shares for $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.