Jump Trading Upped Position in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Price Rose, Springowl Associates Has Boosted by $323,400 Its Holding

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 126,401 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 1.51M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 416,884 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 11,800 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company owns 3,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51,624 are held by State Street Corp. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 487,920 shares. Cohen Capital Management Inc has 340,933 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 500,000 shares. Moreover, Hood River Management Limited Liability Company has 0.76% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 2.05M shares. Proxima Cap Lc holds 531,400 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp reported 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Sei Invs holds 58,911 shares. Brigade Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.66M shares or 1.69% of all its holdings.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 143,397 shares to 31,003 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 214,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.