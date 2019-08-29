Jump Trading Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Stock Value Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 49,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 40,369 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 89,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 69.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 26,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 7.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 26,114 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv accumulated 0.77% or 30,405 shares. Indiana Tru Investment Co has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3.30M are owned by Ronna Sue Cohen. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 150,295 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Llc invested in 1.18% or 29,265 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 30,900 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cannell Peter B & owns 86,445 shares. Naples Global Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 72,324 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 1.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monetary Management Inc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New Jersey-based Economic Planning Group Adv has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glovista Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,437 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Co invested in 73,058 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversified Return by 23,475 shares to 34,990 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust 0 (SHYG).