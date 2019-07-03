Jump Trading Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.62 Million; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Valuation Rose

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 14,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,268 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.95. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 6.63 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability invested 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Patten Grp stated it has 33,135 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 1.14 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 25,206 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.6% or 146,256 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv holds 1.51% or 10,652 shares in its portfolio. Northside Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,502 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 45,503 were reported by Hallmark Cap. Jackson Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 18,430 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 63,412 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 877,443 shares. Park Circle Comm reported 0.09% stake. Andra Ap accumulated 39,200 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blue Finance Capital Inc reported 1.1% stake. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 203,524 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital accumulated 0.24% or 6,652 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Tru reported 45,480 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Advisors LP invested in 0.1% or 5,467 shares. Blue Finance Capital Incorporated reported 4,795 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Coho invested in 0.01% or 3,029 shares. Pentwater Capital Ltd Partnership owns 1.76M shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 32,397 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.43% or 328,889 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,847 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 205,304 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 15,503 shares. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 24,147 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Company reported 8,190 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.