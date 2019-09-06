Jump Trading Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding; Wills Financial Group Lifted By $398,620 Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake

Wills Financial Group Inc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 35.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wills Financial Group Inc acquired 4,196 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Wills Financial Group Inc holds 15,952 shares with $1.52M value, up from 11,756 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $42.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 483,901 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Jump Trading Llc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 39.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 6,203 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 9,658 shares with $499,000 value, down from 15,861 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 562,447 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating

Among 7 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.88’s average target is 47.00% above currents $74.07 stock price. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer initiated it with “Buy” rating and $108 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 22. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,425 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Us Fincl Bank De reported 119,919 shares stake. Rampart Inv Co Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.11% or 1,296 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Company Asset Us invested in 610,487 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 67 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Aqr Cap Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 111,590 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Aviance Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 0.44% or 16,028 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 6,336 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.17% or 54,789 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 137,951 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $324,598 activity. Shares for $324,598 were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 20.10% above currents $58.7 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DAL in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James.