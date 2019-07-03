Jump Trading Stake in Kb Home (KBH) Raised by $452,496; Automatic Data Processing In C (ADP) Holder Barrett Asset Management Lowered Stake

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In C (ADP) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 258,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.93M shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table)

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 996,577 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 214,800 shares to 34,900 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 293,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,043 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. 3,803 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $3.26 million. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063 on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $478.71 million for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.