Jump Trading Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $37.36 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lifted Its Yy (YY) Position by $2.38 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 351,875 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 225,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 234,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $188.53. About 5.76 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 19/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Facebook, Inc. (FB); 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More lmpactful; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE; 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Silgan (SLGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3M (MMM) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s (AON) Q2 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.30 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.