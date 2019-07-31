Jump Trading Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $82.37 Million as Stock Rose; Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 97.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 46,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $21.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1877.16. About 3.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 40.74M shares traded or 73.65% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 74.85 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares to 66,479 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).