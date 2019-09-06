Jump Trading Position in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Boosted Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake by $406,252

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.21% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 12.07 million shares traded or 308.82% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 92.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 291,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 313,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.