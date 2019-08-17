Jump Trading Lowered Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Rose, Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Holding by $3.09 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 6,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 94,304 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.88M, down from 100,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 97.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 46,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.28% or 15,669 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 2,571 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 126 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 98,477 shares. Renaissance Gru Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 162 shares. Jabodon Pt, Nevada-based fund reported 1,992 shares. Horrell Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Karp Cap Management holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,927 shares. Sentinel Lba has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 240 shares. Trexquant Lp stated it has 5,776 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redwood Invs Limited Co holds 13,175 shares. Beese Fulmer Inc holds 703 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,394 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Chase Inv Counsel reported 0.53% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 305,498 shares. Generation Management Llp invested 3.18% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 479,369 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Intl Investors invested in 0.11% or 515,207 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt LP reported 175,000 shares. Thornburg Mgmt has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,403 shares to 611,864 shares, valued at $74.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 54,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).