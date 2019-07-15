Jump Trading Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Share Value Rose; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Valuation Rose, White Elm Capital Has Upped Stake by $1.69 Million

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 6.33M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 466,629 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Retail Stocks Downgraded by Citi – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA’s Lindsey Bell Is Keeping An Eye On Tiffany – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,700 shares to 83,860 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,561 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.17 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.