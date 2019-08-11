Jump Trading Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.79 Million; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Market Value Rose, Magnetar Financial Upped Stake

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 32,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 287.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 27,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 36,797 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 9,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.29M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 145,800 shares to 52,577 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 12,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,235 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 7,027 shares. Nomura Asset holds 89,268 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Co has 7.67 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 174,000 were accumulated by Selz Capital Limited Company. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 184,070 shares. Amp Capital Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Pinnacle Limited accumulated 0.12% or 202,265 shares. Bridger Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.59% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 200 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc. Pictet Asset Ltd has 220,802 shares. Creative Planning owns 41,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 80 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc invested in 135,676 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.59% or 62,262 shares. S R Schill And Assoc holds 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,238 shares. Stonebridge Management Inc accumulated 101,377 shares. Winfield Associate has invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 303,841 shares. 16,934 are owned by Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 388,000 shares for 7.56% of their portfolio. Telos Capital accumulated 1.23% or 33,420 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Henry H Assoc stated it has 18.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthquest Corp reported 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Churchill Corp has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,215 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 197,638 shares. Westwood Management Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 496,200 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt Inc reported 193,934 shares.

