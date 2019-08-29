Jump Trading Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding; Avery Dennison (AVY) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.50’s average target is 1.48% above currents $114.8 stock price. Avery Dennison had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $118 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by J.P. Morgan. See Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $118 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $105 Downgrade

Jump Trading Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 92.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 291,428 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 22,072 shares with $4.19M value, down from 313,500 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.14. About 8.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 322,615 shares stake. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 3.58M shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.88M shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas owns 186,103 shares. 33,243 were accumulated by City Tru Communication Fl. Texas-based Sather Fincl has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spectrum Grp invested in 29,645 shares. Grace And White New York, a New York-based fund reported 2,581 shares. Minnesota-based Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 46,100 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 1.43 million shares. Menlo Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,433 shares. Verity Asset reported 1.06% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Apple Stock Remains My Favorite of the FAANGs – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 4.06% above currents $208.14 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 19 report. JP Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Strong Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. BTIG Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $220 target.

The stock increased 0.98% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $114.8. About 89,918 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Avery Dennison Corporation shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Svcs reported 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 110,006 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Cibc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 14,581 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com owns 7,653 shares. Washington Trust State Bank holds 0.01% or 547 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 459,161 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bankshares has 0.06% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 80,773 are held by Prudential. Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Orrstown Serv Incorporated holds 0.04% or 225 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 16,054 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 14 shares. Blackrock invested in 6.21 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 21,800 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.