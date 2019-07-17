Jump Trading Lifted Its Holding in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496; Salem Capital Management Stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Lifted by $2.33 Million

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.31M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 173.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 51,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,425 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 3.20M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Sets Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Merger Vote For August 8 – Filing – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron To Buy Anadarko In $33B Deal – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Company has 9,128 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 20,567 shares. New York-based General has invested 1.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 82,004 are held by Oppenheimer And Com. Arrow Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 98,290 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 9,277 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meridian Inv Counsel invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Chilton Limited Co holds 209,001 shares. 16,000 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 18,849 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc holds 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 225,149 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 74,187 shares stake.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KB Home Receives Industry-leading Number of ENERGY STAR® Certified Homes Market Leader Awards – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46,273 shares to 1,327 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,072 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).