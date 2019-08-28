Jump Trading Increases Holding in Kb Home (KBH); Oakmont Partners Lowered Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Shares Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 4,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $292.85. About 4.08 million shares traded or 123.42% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 765,302 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 11,389 shares to 4,711 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 176,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,561 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 185,670 shares. Qs Ltd invested in 297,553 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 86,482 shares. 743,901 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Company has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 200,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 49,001 shares. 131,583 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap has invested 0.06% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). D E Shaw And Co Incorporated has 84,153 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,772 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 2,049 shares. Zweig holds 0.58% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 214,383 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 29,132 shares to 76,168 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal holds 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 900 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.69% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 85,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd reported 3,535 shares. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Assocs has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brown Advisory holds 0.97% or 1.42 million shares. Wilsey Asset reported 17,040 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv has invested 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa invested in 140,559 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Cahill Fin Advisors has 0.38% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,816 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spinnaker Trust owns 3,010 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn holds 2,110 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Apg Asset Nv reported 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.94 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Air New Zealand eyes further cost savings as profits dip 31% – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Continental AG seeks deeper cost cuts as profit drops – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hormel Foods Gains From Refrigerated Foods, Grocery Unit Weak – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Titanium Corporation Reports Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Bets on Rising Demand Amid Higher Input Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.