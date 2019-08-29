Jump Trading Increased Stake in Kb Home (KBH); Broadwood Capital Boosted Its Position in Biotime (BTX) by $3.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 1.65M shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 55.34% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Company owns 50,172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 25,500 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 18,216 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 339,287 shares stake. Citadel Ltd invested in 1.97M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 158,249 shares. Tcw Grp, California-based fund reported 143,983 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 7,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Natixis stated it has 267,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 14,908 shares stake.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,195 shares to 1,205 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 293,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,043 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More news for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “BioTime Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” and published on August 08, 2019 is yet another important article.