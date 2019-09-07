Jump Trading Increased Kb Home (KBH) Position by $452,496; Stock Rose; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $340,746 as Market Value Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 1,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, down from 2,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 EPS to $19.02 From $19.04; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFF ROSENBERG SAYS SEE SHORT-TERM U.S. DEBT OFFERING RELATIVELY COMPELLING INCOME, WITH LIMITED DOWNSIDE RISK; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK, TO BUY PRIVATE CREDIT MANAGER TENNENBAUM CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – New DC Pulse Survey from BlackRock: Conflicting Views on Americans’ Retirement Prospects: Workers Confident, Employers Concerned; 18/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK RAISES TELENET HOLDING TO 5.04% AS OF MARCH 14

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 1.10M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 earnings per share, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.97 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

