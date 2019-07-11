Jump Trading Increased Its Position in Kb Home (KBH) as Valuation Rose; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut Position

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1.42 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 198,526 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Futures Mixed: Trade Hopes Offset as Boeing Drags on Dow – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KB Home Receives Industry-leading Number of ENERGY STAR® Certified Homes Market Leader Awards – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd invested in 13 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Advisory Service Networks Lc has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.18M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 25,538 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) reported 116 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 1.97 million shares stake. Comerica Bankshares reported 53,873 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 97 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 3.44M shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 29,303 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,122 shares to 4,378 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 293,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,043 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SWKS, SNAP, CPRI earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sage prices Zulresso at $7,450; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What The Sage-217 Results In PPD Mean For Marinus – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Ganaxolone Data in Women With Postpartum Depression – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 1.45M shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.