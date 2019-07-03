Jump Trading Increased Its Holding in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Declined, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Boosted Its Holding

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 942,602 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 2.08M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.06% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Icon Advisers invested in 25,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 86,482 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested 0.04% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership invested in 417,043 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 222,108 were reported by Gru. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 145,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 25,538 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 157,100 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 13 shares stake. Lakewood Cap Lp holds 0.74% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 1.10 million shares. Renaissance Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3.44M shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 11,389 shares to 4,711 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,791 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

