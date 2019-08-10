Jump Trading Holds Holding in Kb Home (KBH); Raytheon Co (RTN) Position Maintained by Diversified Trust Co

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 1.08 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 127.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,312 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,654 shares to 17,718 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,643 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.39% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 202,000 shares. Moneta Group Inc Inc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cibc Natl Bank Usa accumulated 3,981 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 386,661 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 312,818 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com accumulated 1.36M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity reported 267,672 shares. Adirondack accumulated 898 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 48,139 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,408 shares. Washington Tru Communications has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Prio Wealth LP owns 25,753 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 315,336 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 3.22M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 11,342 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 14,908 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,772 shares. State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 157,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 11,175 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.06% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 263,100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 16,521 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 200,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zweig reported 214,383 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability owns 16,884 shares. Blair William And Co Il has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).