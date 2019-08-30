Jump Trading Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Trimmed by $4.74 Million; Abrams Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 84.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 59,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 10,794 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 8.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $185.57. About 10.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Admits Up to 87M People Affected by Cambridge Analytica (Video); 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 20/03/2018 – Facebook told to pull auditors from Cambridge Analytica’s offices; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 27/03/2018 – The REALLY interesting part of this article, which mentions it as an aside, is that Eric Schmidt’s daughter interned at Cambridge parent (defense contractor) SCL; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from rest of the world

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Directors and Officers Recent Trades – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 427,702 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Moneta Group Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 252 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Inc owns 9,250 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 1.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 332,413 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,156 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 175,000 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 100 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 7,818 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 4,294 were reported by Somerset Grp. Intll Sarl invested in 35,715 shares. 10 stated it has 1,938 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parus (Uk) Ltd has invested 20.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).