Jump Trading Has Upped Stake in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496 as Stock Value Rose; Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 1.28M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 277,516 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares to 9,402 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,573 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46,273 shares to 1,327 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.