Jump Trading Has Upped Kb Home (KBH) Holding by $452,496; Stock Price Rose; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake by $687,225 as Stock Value Declined

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 1.08 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 946,362 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares to 21,409 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.43 million for 6.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46,273 shares to 1,327 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 214,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,900 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

