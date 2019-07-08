Jump Trading Has Lifted Holding in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496 as Market Value Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Cut by $383,840

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 895,613 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 3.00 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,206 shares to 10,794 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 101,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,525 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 253,509 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Sei Com invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Citadel Limited Company accumulated 1.97M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,950 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 867,135 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd owns 7,908 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability owns 36,880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis reported 0.04% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Cap World Invsts owns 3.71M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise owns 1.37 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 86,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Donald Smith & holds 0.31% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 336,644 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 7,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Lc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Essex Management Ltd Liability holds 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 38,225 shares. Moreover, Intact Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 46,715 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson Inc. Acg Wealth invested in 36,494 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 431,925 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation invested in 6,241 shares. Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Somerville Kurt F has 75,280 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Telos Mngmt holds 43,114 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 16,239 were accumulated by Amg Funds Limited Liability Company. Bellecapital has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 90,862 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.